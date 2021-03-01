Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chadwick Boseman has posthumously won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his final film performance as a blues trumpeter in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman died last summer of colon cancer at the age of 43. As Newsweek reports, he’s only the second actor to receive this accolade posthumously, after Peter Finch won in 1977 for his cracked performance as broadcaster Howard Beale in Network.



His wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award on his behalf. “He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” she said, before tearfully offering gratitude to his cast mates, friends, and director George C. Wolfe. “He would say something beautiful. Something inspiring… And I don’t have his words. But we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love.”

Based on a 1982 play by the great American writer August Wilson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom follows a tragic recording session for the 1920’s blues singer Ma Rainey. While she owns the title, the thrust of the plot is provided by Boseman’s ambitious trumpeter Levee. His thrilling performance is also up for Best Actor at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on April 4th, and he is expected to receive a nod at the 2021 Academy Awards when the nominees are announced March 15th.

Last month, Boseman received a special Actor’s Tribute at the Gotham Awards. Others to honor the late performer include Spike Lee, Michael B. Jordan, and Ryan Coogler. His hometown of Anderson, South Carolina plans to erect a statue.

Find the full winners list from the 2021 Golden Globes here.

