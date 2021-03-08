Chaka Khan Releases New Version of “I’m Every Woman” with Idina Menzel: Stream

Chaka Khan with Idina Menzel, photo courtesy of artists

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Chaka Khan has re-recorded her iconic debut solo single, “I’m Every Woman”. This new version comes in the form of a duet with Broadway legend Idina Menzel, which was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Tena Clark. The accompanying video features Khan and Menzel as well as celebrity cameos from Laverne Cox, Alexandra Daddario, Bellamy Young, Dolores Huerta, and more. Watch it below.

The song release coincides with the launch of CARE’s #IMEVERYWOMAN International Women’s Day Campaign. Throughout the month of March, the global humanitarian and development organization will produce weekly virtual conversations bringing together women to discuss important issues, including women’s leadership, gender equality, social justice and activism, economic independence, access to education, and more.



Additionally, CARE is calling on people to take action by sending a CARE Package to support women and girls around the world. Through CARE packages, supporters can further economic empowerment, fight gender-based violence, and provide access to essential services and resources in the 100 countries CARE operates. You can find more information here.

“I am honored to lend my voice to celebrate and inspire women on this International Women’s Day. I hope our rendition of ‘I’m Every Woman’ sheds light on the incredible strength of empowered women — women who are changing the world by leading their communities,” said Khan in a statement. “We especially pay tribute to the female heroes who have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 this past year. I stand with CARE and the work they do across the globe to support women and girls everywhere. This International Women’s Day, help CARE and me spread the message that when women are healthy, educated, and thriving, we are all uplifted.”