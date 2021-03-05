Menu
Chance the Rapper Drops New Song “The Heart and the Tongue”: Stream

His first single of 2021

by
on March 05, 2021, 12:38am
Chance the Rapper the Heart and the Tongue new song music stream, photo via YouTube
Chance the Rapper, photo via YouTube

Chance the Rapper is back with a new single. It’s called “The Heart and the Tongue” and it comes with an introspective music video filmed during quarantine. Stream it below.

In his typical slick delivery over a trip-hop beat, “The Heart and the Tongue” sees Chance the Rapper ruminating on truth as a concept. “My heart and tongue are fighting/ My mind is undecided,” he raps. “It’s not like Trump and Biden/ It’s more like something private/ Like when yo’ cousins are fighting/ One of ’em gets excited/ You can’t just jump the gun and pick a side and jump inside it.” It’s funny hearing him bring up the election considering he supported Kanye West in his presidential run only to perform at a post-inauguration performance for Biden six months later.

In the song’s accompanying music video, Chance can be seen reclining on a couch in a massive house while he reflects on his situation. Close-up shots focus on his face and mouth and he raps, while other angles center around his chest — a back-and-forth that brings the song’s title to life. Taking in the giant windows and spacious decor in the clip, though, it’s hard not to wonder just how large Chance’s house is instead of thinking about what’s got him tied in knots in the first place.

Last year, Chance had guest verses on a number of hit singles, including Justin Bieber’s “Holy”, G Herbo’s “PTSD”, and MadeinTYO’s “BET Uncut” alongside Smino. He hasn’t slowed his feature work in 2021, either; last month, he joined Vic Mensa on his track “Shelter” to sing about COVID-19’s impact on poor children of color.

