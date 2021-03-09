CHIKA Covers Billie Eilish’s “my future”, Reimagines “U SHOULD”: Stream

CHIKA (photo via Spotify) and Billie Eilish (photo by Amy Price)

All this week, the Spotify Singles series is highlighting the nominees for the 2021 Best New Artist Grammy. But the contribution from CHIKA comes as a double celebration, as today happens to be the Alabama MC’s 24th birthday. As a gift for your ears, she’s delivered a new rendition of her single “U SHOULD” as well as a cover of Billie Eiilish’s “my future”.

Plenty of artists have put their own spin on Eilish’s single from last summer, including Artist of the Month Arlo Parks and Miley Cyrus. CHIKA takes it into a new realm, however, taking ownership of the luscious, jazzy ode to self worth with a whole new verse of her own. “Ain’t no stopping shooting stars/ They got their own mind, and that’s the gold mine,” she raps. “The whole grind is nuts, so hold mine/ I promise you I’m set for go time/ Tell those other girls it’s show time, yeah.”



The musical themes — horns, romantic guitar plucking, and smooth percussion — carry over to the new take on “U SHOULD”. It’s even sultrier than the original, and you can hear both CHIKA’s new take on the track alongside her “my future” cover below.

CHIKA’s Best New Artist Spotify Singles session follows Phoebe Bridger’s turn, which saw her reimagining “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne and covering John Prine’s “Summer’s End” with Maria Taylor. Other Grammy nominees taking part in the series include D Smoke, Noah Cyrus, and Ingrid Andress. We’ll see which one — if any — takes home the golden gramophone when the Grammys take place on Sunday, March 14th.