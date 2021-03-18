Coachella Being Pushed Back to 2022: Report

Coachella

Once again, the Coachella Music and Arts Festival is being pushed back. Following three separate postponements due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the California festival and its sister event Stagecoach Country are reportedly set to return in April 2022.

Like every year prior, Coachella was initially scheduled to go down in spring of 2020, but was optimistically pushed back to October once the coronavirus entered the fray. Those fall dates obviously didn’t happen, so the fest was briefly pushed back again until April of 2021 — and then nixed again earlier this year.



There was some speculation floating around that the fest was vying for a make-up date in October of this year, but now it seems like they’re holding out for another full trip around the sun. According to Variety and Rolling Stone, the iconic event will return next April.

An official announcement could happen as soon as Friday, and the festival will reportedly offer a refund period so fans who don’t want to wait can get their money back. Consequence of Sound reached out to representatives of Coachella production company Goldenvoice, but did not receive a response.

Coachella isn’t the only major festival who’ve decided to take 2021 off the table entirely. Earlier this month, the Barcelona fest Primavera Sound announced that they were cancelling their tentative June 2021 dates and planning to reschedule for sometime next year. Other festivals, such as Life Is Beautiful, III Points, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville, intend to hold events this coming fall.

