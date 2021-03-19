Consequence’s Under the Tracks on Vans’ Channel 66 Celebrates Chicago Indie Labels

Alexander "DJ RTC" Fruchter and Britt Julious

On March 22nd, Consequence’s bi-weekly livestream program Under the Tracks returns with a brand new edition on Vans’ Channel 66. Host NNAMDÏ is back at House of Vans Chicago with an episode focusing on the city’s accomplished indie labels.

Joining in this week to present their own unique 45-minute DJ sets and chat about The Second City’s record output are journalist Britt Julious and Alexander Fruchter, known in local hip-hop circles as DJ RTC.



Julious currently serves as the music critic for The Chicago Tribune, as well as editorial director of Cancer Wellness magazine. She previously edited Vice’s THUMP, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, Esquire, ELLE, Women’s Health, and Bon Appetit, among other publications. Her work was recognized in 2019 when she received the Studs Terkel award for journalism.

In addition to spinning under his DJ RTC moniker, Fruchter founded the indie hip-hop label Closed Sessions, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019. The label released an anniversary LP featuring tracks from Curren$y, Bun B, Kids in the Hall, Chip Tha Ripper, BJ the Chicago Kid, Rhymefest, Tanya Morgan, and more. A Hyde Park native who currently resides in Humboldt Park, Fruchter also founded the local hip-hop blog rubyhornet and is an Associate Professor of Instruction at Columbia College Chicago. In 2016, he was named the Chicago Tribune’s Chicagoan of the Year.

Join DJ RTC, Julious, and NNAMDÏ as they dive into the legacy of Chi-Town’s indie labels when Under the Tracks broadcasts live on Channel 66 this Monday, March 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Tune in here, and stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.