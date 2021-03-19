R.I.P. Corey Steger, Founding Underoath Guitarist Dies in Car Accident

Corey Steger, via Instagram

Guitarist Corey Steger, one of the original members of Florida metalcore act Underoath, has died in a car accident. The tragic news was reported by Dallas Taylor, another founding member of band.

Steger joined singer Taylor, guitarist Luke Morton, bassist Rey Anasco, and drummer Aaron Gillespie in Underoath’s original lineup in 1998, remaining with the band through 2001. He appeared on their first two albums, 1999’s Act of Depression and 2000’s Cries of the Past.



Taylor, who parted ways with Underoath in 2003, shared the devastating news of Steger’s death on Instagram, writing the following:

“I don’t know how to type this. I’m without words. Yesterday 3/17/2021 at around 6:00 p.m. Corey Steger one of the original founding members of Underoath was rear ended in a car wreck, and went home to be with the Lord. Him, and his family have had such an impact during my [own] accident, and recovery. I still remember him washing my hair in ICU just wanting to love on me, and be there for me. He is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever known. I really cannot wrap my head around this, and I don’t even know what to type. I love you Corey you are one of the greatest closest friends I’ve ever known. My heart is completely broken for his wife, kids, and his family if you can please keep them in your prayers.”

Taylor was referencing his own 2016 ATV accident, in which he suffered a serious brain injury. The singer has been a member of the band Maylene and the Sons of Disaster since exiting Underoath.

Underoath long identified as a Christian band before distancing themselves from the religious aspects in recent years. The group truly broke out after lead singer Spencer Chamberlain joined the band, earning back-to-back gold certifications with 2004’s They’re Only Chasing Safety and 2006’s Define the Great Line. Their most recent album was 2018’s Erase Me.

Our condolences go out to Corey Steger’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. See video below of Steger performing live with Underoath during their early years.