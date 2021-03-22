Corpse Paint Facial Masks Are the Latest Thing for Skincare

Corpse Paint Facial Masks, via Kaamos Cosmetics

Want to look evil and take care of your skin at the same time? Soon you can, thanks to a new line of corpse paint skincare masks inspired by your favorite black-metal bands.

Yes, corpse paint facial masks are now a thing — or soon will be once Kaamos Cosmetics reaches their crowdfunding goal. The brains behind the cosmetics brand are the same people who brought us the highly popular corpse paint bar soaps that bore the likenesses of such icons as King Diamond, Abbath and Dani Filth.



There are currently two types of facial masks — a green tea mask and a rice bran mask — each with a distinct corpse paint style designed by Finnish illustrator JP Ahonen. Cleverly, Kaamos Cosmetics is calling it “total sincare”:

“Vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, extra cruel looks! For the self-caring metalhead, we’ve designed and developed these organic face masks with corpse paint! To bring them to your faces, we are opening a crowdfunding campaign to reach the minimum orders required for full-scale manufacturing.”

Not only do the masks look sufficiently evil, but they’re super healthy for your skin. The rice bran mask touts a serum with high levels of antioxidants, vitamin E, and Omega 3 fatty acids. Rice bran is also a sustainable cosmetic ingredient. The other option is the the green tea mask, which has an extract scented with citrus, lavender, and chamomile essential oils.

As of this posting, Kaamos has reached 18 percent of its crowdfunding goal. If the masks as popular as the bar soaps, their stock last long. There are currently early bird pre-order prices for single masks (roughly $7 U.S.) and bundles via Backstage Rock Shop in Finland.

For more information and a full list of ingredients, visit Kaamos’ website. Watch a couple of video promos and view close-up images of the mask and packaging below.