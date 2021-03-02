Danny Boyle Shares First Look at Sex Pistols TV Series

Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious, Anson Boon as singer John Lydon, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook and Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones, photo by Miya Mizuno for FX

Danny Boyle has shared the first look at his upcoming TV series about Sex Pistols, which is slated to premiere on FX.

Entitled Pistol, the six-episode limited series is based on the 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. As such, the show will center around Jones’ journey from his West London council estates home to the iconic Sex boutique owned by Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, an epicenter of early punk culture. From there, Boyle will trace the relatively short but furious rise and fall of Sex Pistols.



Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) will play Jones, while Anson Boon (1917) will play his cantankerous bandmate John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon. Rounding out the band is Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as legendary bassist Sid Vicious; Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook; and Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) as original bassist Glen Matlock.

The cast also includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit) as McLaren; Talulah Riley (Westworld) as Westwood; Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Jones’ early bandmate Wally Nightingale; Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as a pre-Pretenders Chrissie Hynde; Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Vicious’ girlfriend, Nancy Spungeng; and Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones as punk scene icon Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan.

Moulin Rouge! co-writer Craig Pearce created Pistol and wrote the teleplays alongside Frank Cottrell Boyce (Sometimes Always Never). Boyle will direct and executive produce the series.

Above, via Rolling Stone, check out a first look photo of Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious-era lineup above. A second photo featuring the band with bassist Matlock can be seen below.

A release date has not yet been set, but production is currently underway.