Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian, via Twitter

Thrash metal legends Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian contributed to the score of the upcoming Netflix film Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

Lombardo (founding drummer for Slayer and current member of Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies, and the Original Misfits) and Ian (founding Anthrax guitarist) recently collaborated together as part of the reunited Mr. Bungle, recording 2020’s The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.



Composer Fil Eisler brought the metal icons in on the movie project, sharing the news in a tweet with a picture of the trio together: “I have the pleasure of not only scoring the movie but having two of my childhood heroes @Scott_Ian and @TheDaveLombardo play on the score.”

In a retweet, Lombardo added, “April 9th!! Save the date comedy loving drumheads. Thunder Force is coming for you! Loving this experience and the brilliant score. Thank you @fileisler. It’s a pleasure working with you, and of course jammin’ with my @mrbungle band mate @scottian.”

On Instagram, Ian exclaimed, “Metal. Superheroes. Shit getting the shit smashed out of it. Metal. Dave Lombardo. Fil Eisler. Riffs. Thunder Force!”

The score and the film should have some metal vibes, especially with Lombardo and Ian recording the music. Per Netflix, McCarthy’s character reunites with an estranged childhood friend (Spencer), and together they battle super villains and protect their city. Based on the superhero plot of Thunder Force, we can definitely imagine Ian and Lombardo thrashing out for some battle sequence music.

Netflix has come to embrace heavy metal as of late. As previously reported, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is an executive music producer for the upcoming film Metal Lords — a new metal-centric project by Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

As far as the Thunder Force soundtrack, we’re just hoping the Hollywood commission helps Lombardo in his efforts to rebuild his classic Slayer drum kits, which have tragically all been stolen over the years.

The Thunder Force cast also features Jason Bateman, Melissa Leo, and Bobby Cannavale, among others. Check out the trailer, and the aforementioned social media posts below.

On Apr 9th, #netflix releases #ThunderForce I have the pleasure of not only scoring the movie but having two of my childhood heroes @Scott_Ian and @TheDaveLombardo play on the score. 🤟🤟! More soon, follow for soundtrack details. 📸 @alexelena007 #scottian #davelombardo pic.twitter.com/PLAxGFRGkY — Fil Eisler (@fileisler) March 9, 2021

April 9th!! Save the date comedy loving drumheads. ThunderForce is coming for you! Loving this experience and the brilliant score. Thank you @fileisler. It’s a pleasure working with you, and of course jammin’ with my @mrbungle band mate @scottian. https://t.co/djiQXZsJt4 — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) March 10, 2021