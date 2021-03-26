Dead Can Dance Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for Fall 2021

Dead Can Dance, photo by Jay Brooks

Dead Can Dance have announced new tour dates for Fall 2021. The itinerary is technically a rescheduled North American run that was originally slated to begin in April 2020, but was obviously postponed due to the pandemic.

As long as the vaccine rollout goes as planned, the Australian goth/experimental veterans are hoping to kick off the tour on October 1st in San Diego and then travel all throughout the country — and up to Vancouver, BC and Toronto, ON — before concluding in Seattle on October 25th. The run includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, and elsewhere, so it’s a pretty comprehensive trek across the Northern half of the continent.



This will be the first time the duo of Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard will return to North America since their 2013 Coachella performance. Therefore, it’ll be their first time playing material from their 2018 record Dionysus to US and Canadian audiences. There’s no word on who will be supporting the run, so stay tuned for more information on that front.

Tickets are available now via Stubhub.

Dead Can Dance 2021 Tour Dates:

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/03 – San Francisco, CA A The Masonic

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/13 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

10/23 – Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre