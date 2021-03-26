Dead Can Dance Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for Fall 2021

Dead Can Dance have announced new tour dates for Fall 2021. The itinerary is technically a rescheduled North American run that was originally slated to begin in April 2020, but was obviously postponed due to the pandemic.
As long as the vaccine rollout goes as planned, the Australian goth/experimental veterans are hoping to kick off the tour on October 1st in San Diego and then travel all throughout the country — and up to Vancouver, BC and Toronto, ON — before concluding in Seattle on October 25th. The run includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, and elsewhere, so it’s a pretty comprehensive trek across the Northern half of the continent.
This will be the first time the duo of Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard will return to North America since their 2013 Coachella performance. Therefore, it’ll be their first time playing material from their 2018 record Dionysus to US and Canadian audiences. There’s no word on who will be supporting the run, so stay tuned for more information on that front.
Tickets are available now via Stubhub.
Dead Can Dance 2021 Tour Dates:
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/03 – San Francisco, CA A The Masonic
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
10/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/13 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
10/23 – Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre