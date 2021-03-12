Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Receiving Cassette Reissues

Death Row Records

Tapehead City is celebrating Death Row Records’s 30th birthday in the most ’90s way possible. The popular cassette retailer is giving Death Row albums by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac their very first cassette reissues since the decade they were originally released in.

The collection will include four seminal projects that every hip-hop head will know: Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me, and his follow-up The Don Killuminati (The 7 Day Theory). Like vinyl, tapes present a fun opportunity for labels to choose colors that match the artwork and mood of the albums themselves, and Tapehead chose hues that are unique to these special releases.



The Chronic will be available in “chronic” green, “up in smoke” smoke tint, and “standard” white with blue imprint. Doggystyle also has a “chronic” option, as well as “fruit juice” red and “gin and juice” dark yellow. Meanwhile, All Eyez On Me will only come in translucent red, and Killuminati will be pressed in gold.

Additionally, all four releases will receive a “prison tape” pressing: clear shell, clear liner, and no J-card (album artwork).

The cassettes will start shipping on April 20th (of course), but you can get a head start and pre-order all four right now.

Earlier this year, Trump did one good thing and pardoned Death Row’s incarcerated co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris, who had been locked up for 30 years of a 25-to-life sentence on a conspiracy to commit murder charge. A week prior, Dr. Dre luckily survived his trip to the ICU after a brain aneurism.