Dee Snider to Gun-Loving Colorado Congresswoman: AR-15 Stands for “You AR a F**king Idiot”

Tragically, Colorado was hit with another mass shooting on Monday (March 22nd), in which a lone gunman killed 10 people in a Boulder supermarket with an AR-15 assault rifle. The incident has touched off a renewed debate over gun laws, with Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider ripping into newly elected Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a gun-toting fierce supporter of the Second Amendment.

Boebert owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, where she encourages members of her staff to openly carry firearms. Even after Monday’s mass shooting, the Republican U.S. Representative sent out a fundraising email that seemingly exploited the tragedy, declaring, “I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden.”



About a month ago, Boebert tweeted out, “The people who think we need more gun control are the same people who think the ‘AR’ in ‘AR-15’ stands for assault rifle,” referring to the fact that the “AR” actually stands for ArmaLite, the company that first designed the firearm back in the 1950s.

On Tuesday, Snider, a gun owner himself, quote-tweeted Boebert, writing, “I thought it stood for “You AR a fucking idiot!” — sincerely, Dee Snider. Proud gun owner, 2nd amendment advocate AND BELIEVER IN INTELLIGENT GUN CONTROL!!! If you need an AR-15 for self defense…you are a terrible shot.”

The legendary metal vocalist later added, “You know what’s under my bed for home protection? A 12 gauge triple barrel shotgun.”

Meanwhile, fellow metal singer Sebastian Bach shared Snider’s response to Boebert’s tweet, adding, “The people that believe that it’s the year 1776 & the 2nd Amendment applies literally in 2021 do not understand the difference between a Musket and an AR-15.”

The former Skid Row frontman also dug up an old tweet by former White House Press Secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which read, “Democrats say we have guns in America because of ‘corruption’. No, we have guns because it’s our God-given right enshrined in the Constitution.” To that, Bach wrote, “God does not give a shit about guns and he does not give a shit about what you say. Stop using God to justify murder and your ignorance.”

See the aforementioned tweets from Snider and Bach regarding gun laws below.

