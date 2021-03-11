Deftones Announce Limited Edition White Pony Tequila

Deftones' Chino Moreno (photo by Philip Cosores), Deftones x Abre Ojos Tequila

Deftones have unveiled their latest branded liquor, White Pony tequila, in a collaboration with Abre Ojos Tequila. It follows numerous Deftones craft beer releases and marks the latest White Pony-themed alcoholic beverage.

The collab continues the 20th anniversary celebration of the band’s legendary White Pony album. Fittingly, Deftones have rang in the occasion with drinks, and Abre Ojos’ White Pony tequila is the most potent offering yet at 40 ABV. The limited release of 2,880 bottles will be available for purchase March 15th online and in California, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, and Washington D.C.



“The limited-edition Añejo was handcrafted in the town of Tequila, Jalisco,” reads Abre Ojos description. “It is aged up to two years in American Oak used whiskey barrels creating caramel, vanilla, hazelnut and chocolate notes. The buttery taste ends with a smoky, mature flavor. It is meant to sip and enjoy.”

The $75 price implies Deftones and Abre Ojos are going for a more refined spirit that’s meant to be savored, not shot. You don’t want to miss out on the full breadth of these tasting notes: caramel, vanilla, and toasted graham cracker.

The avid Deftones fan of legal age might pair a glass of the tequila with the aforementioned craft beers, the Ohms Pale Ale and White Pony IPA. The drinks are sure to make for good company when the band’s latest album, Ohms, or their White Pony remix LP, Black Stallion, is on the stereo.

In other recent Deftones news, archival footage of the band performing on public access television in 1992 has surfaced online. The rare clip is a time capsule to the band’s pre-Adrenaline days and a reminder of just how far the band has come since then.

You can pre-order the tequila online via Abre Ojos website. Watch the trailer below.