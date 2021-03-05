Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats Drop UNLOCKED 1.5 Remix EP: Stream

Kenny Beats and Denzel Curry, photo by Jules Muir

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats have unleashed their new UNLOCKED 1.5 EP. The project is a reworking of their joint EP, 2020’s UNLOCKED, and can be streamed below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The eight-track project features remixed versions of UNLOCKED songs produced by The Alchemist, Jay Versace, Robert Glasper, Charlie Heat, Sango, and more. Joey Bada$$, Smino, Benny the Butcher, Arlo Parks, and Kenny Mason contributed feature verses.



Previously released singles include Glasper’s version of “So.Incredible.pkg” featuring Smino, and the Joey Bada$$-assisted “Cosmic’.m4a” remix produced by The Alchemist.

Denzel has stayed busy this year with guest appearances. He hopped on J.I.D’s “Bruuuh” remix, was featured on slowthai’s “terms”, and teamed up with Nyck Caution on “Bad Day”.

Kenny has maintained his prolific output as well. He produced a pair of tracks on slowthai’s TYRON album, while also working with Headie One on “Zodiac” and Flo Milli on “Roaring 20s”.

UNLOCKED 1.5 Artwork:

UNLOCKED 1.5 Tracklist:

01. So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version) feat. Smino

02. Track07 (Georgia Anne Muldrow Version) feat. Arlo Parks

03. ‘Cosmic’.m4a (Alchemist Version) feat. Joey Bada$$

04. Take_it_Back_v2 (Charlie Heat Version)

05. Pyro (Sango Leak) feat. Kenny Mason

06. Lay_Up.m4a (Jay Versace Version)

07. DIET_1.5 feat. Benny the Butcher

08. Take_it_Back_v2 (GODMODE 950 Version)