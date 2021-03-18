DijahSB Goes Into “Overtime” on New Single: Stream

DijahSB, photo by Marius Jadion

Rising Toronto rapper DijahSB is back with more new music that packs plenty of atmospheric style. Earlier this morning, they released “Overtime”, a slice of trip-hop funk featuring fellow Canadian artist Chris Castello. Stream it below.

“Overtime” is an infectious, uptempo dance groove, especially compared to DijahSB’s previous single “By Myself”. Whereas that track was a more straightforward hip-hop number meant to showcase DijahSB’s freestyle skills, this new one is all about smooth choruses, slick rap verses, and finding the perfect casual-but-energetic balance between a shimmering synth loop and a funky bass line. Needless to say, DijahSB pulls it off perfectly.



Considering DijahSB is behind some of the best new sounds of the year so far, we’re eager for the MC to drop their upcoming album, Head Above the Waters, on April 23rd. In addition to this new Castello-featuring song, the eight-track effort also includes collaborations with Ray HMND and Harrison.

Pre-orders for Head Above the Waters are currently ongoing. To pass the time until the full-length drops a few weeks from now, revisit DijahSB’s deceptively-titled EP 2020 the Album.