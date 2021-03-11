Dinosaur Jr. Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates, Reschedule Camp Fuzz

Dinosaur Jr. are looking forward to a post-pandemic would with the announcement of a heap of new tour dates. The alt-rock legends are tentatively planning to hit the road again later this fall, and they also revealed the rescheduled dates for their Camp Fuzz festival later this summer.
It goes without saying that all of these are up in the air due to you-know-what, but the band are hoping to kick off a North American run in Montreal on September 7th, with the first leg concluding on October 2nd in Ithaca, New York. The next clump of dates would run from November 12th through the 27th, and then a West Coast run is slated to begin on February 2nd and end on the 26th. That’s 2022, of course, so hopefully vaccines will be thoroughly distributed by then and we can all return to getting our ears blown out by J. Mascis solos.
A couple months before the trek launches with those September dates, the band is hoping to sneak in the second iteration of their Camp Fuzz festival in Big Indian, New York, which was obviously postponed last year. It’s a three-day retreat in the Catskills that includes arts and crafts, master classes, Q&A panels, and of course performances from Dino Jr. and friends. The one in 2019 featured Kevin Shields and Fred Armisen, so they’ve got a lot to live up to.
Pre-sale tickets for both the tour and Camp Fuzz are available today at 12:00 p.m. ET, while regular tickets go live March 19th at 10:00 a.m. local times.
It’s finally not completely absurd to think that those dates might actually happen, but even if they don’t, 2021 will at least produce the first Dinosaur Jr. album in five years. The tour, should it actually go on as planned, would be in support of their forthcoming Sweep It Into Space, out April 30th. The record was co-produced alongside fellow guitar wizard Kurt Vile, who played a 12-string guitar on the lead single they released last month, “I Ran Away”.
Pre-orders for the full LP are ongoing.
Dinosaur Jr. 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
07/27-07/30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz
09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA
09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live
09/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird
09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
10/02 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
11/12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
11/27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
02/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets
02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall
02/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market
02/11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
02/12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA
02/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
02/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
02/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
02/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre