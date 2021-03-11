Dinosaur Jr. Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates, Reschedule Camp Fuzz

Dinosaur Jr., photo by Cara Totman

Dinosaur Jr. are looking forward to a post-pandemic would with the announcement of a heap of new tour dates. The alt-rock legends are tentatively planning to hit the road again later this fall, and they also revealed the rescheduled dates for their Camp Fuzz festival later this summer.

It goes without saying that all of these are up in the air due to you-know-what, but the band are hoping to kick off a North American run in Montreal on September 7th, with the first leg concluding on October 2nd in Ithaca, New York. The next clump of dates would run from November 12th through the 27th, and then a West Coast run is slated to begin on February 2nd and end on the 26th. That’s 2022, of course, so hopefully vaccines will be thoroughly distributed by then and we can all return to getting our ears blown out by J. Mascis solos.



A couple months before the trek launches with those September dates, the band is hoping to sneak in the second iteration of their Camp Fuzz festival in Big Indian, New York, which was obviously postponed last year. It’s a three-day retreat in the Catskills that includes arts and crafts, master classes, Q&A panels, and of course performances from Dino Jr. and friends. The one in 2019 featured Kevin Shields and Fred Armisen, so they’ve got a lot to live up to.

Pre-sale tickets for both the tour and Camp Fuzz are available today at 12:00 p.m. ET, while regular tickets go live March 19th at 10:00 a.m. local times.

Editors' Picks 40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

It’s finally not completely absurd to think that those dates might actually happen, but even if they don’t, 2021 will at least produce the first Dinosaur Jr. album in five years. The tour, should it actually go on as planned, would be in support of their forthcoming Sweep It Into Space, out April 30th. The record was co-produced alongside fellow guitar wizard Kurt Vile, who played a 12-string guitar on the lead single they released last month, “I Ran Away”.

Pre-orders for the full LP are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe and mask up. For a limited time, Consequence Shop is offering a free two-pack of masks with any purchase of a premium design.

Dinosaur Jr. 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/27-07/30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

09/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/02 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

11/12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

11/27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

02/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

02/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

02/11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

02/12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

02/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

02/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre