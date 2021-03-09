Disney CEO Defends Gina Carano Firing, Says Company Stands for “Values of Inclusion”

Gina Carano in The Mandalorian

Last month, The Manadalorian actress Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm for a series of abhorrent tweets, including one that compared being a Republican today to being a Jew during the holocaust. She quickly doubled-down and became an anti-cancel culture crusader. Now, Disney’s CEO has chimed in to defend her departure from the Star Wars TV series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek was on a call during an annual shareholders meeting when someone asked him if Carano was on Disney’s “black list” for her openly conservative politics. Chapek responded with the type of corporate vagueness that you’d expect from a major entertainment executive, saying that he doesn’t see Disney as “left-leaning or right-leaning.”



However, he did say that Disney stands “for values that are universal: Values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity and values of inclusion. And we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”

He didn’t confirm or deny a literal blacklist, but his platitudinal mumbo jumbo basically amounts to: no, we won’t tolerate anti-Semitic bullshit from anyone — even well-liked actresses such as Carano, who played Cara Dune on the wildly popular Disney+ series.

After being dropped from the show and being let go from he talent agency, UTA, Carano proclaimed, “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them,” and partnered with Ben Shapiro’s conservative news outlet The Daily Wire to develop and produce her own film. If nothing else, it will surely sweep that year’s Razzie awards.