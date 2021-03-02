Dolly Parton Receives COVID-19 Vaccine That She Helped Fund

Dolly Parton receives COVID-19 vaccine

Dolly Parton has gotten a dose of her own medicine.

On Tuesday, the beloved country singer received the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine — which she herself helped fund. Back in April, Parton contributed $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s research efforts for a vaccine. Vanderbilt’s research subsequently played a key role in developing Moderna’s vaccine.



“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton said at the time of her donation.

Fast forward 11 months, and Parton is reaping the rewards of her sizable charitable donation.

That said, even though she was eligible due to her age, Parton said she decided to wait to get vaccinated so others more in need had a chance to get their doses first. She also encouraged others to vaccinate as soon as possible: “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot,” she said. Parton even changed the words to her iconic song “Jolene” “to fit the occasion,” singing, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / I’m begging of you, please, don’t hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine / ‘Cause once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

Though Parton is quite literally helping to save the world, she maintains that she’s undeserving of any accolade. She has twice turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and she recently asked the Tennessee State Legislature to pull legislation that called for the construction of a statue in her honor.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021