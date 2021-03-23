Dolly Parton’s MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute Concert is Coming to Netflix

Dolly Parton at her MusiCares tribute show

It’s always a good time to celebrate Dolly Parton, and soon Netflix viewers will be able to do that on command. A professionally recorded 2019 concert called Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, featuring performances from Katy Perry, Leon Bridges, Miley Cyrus and Parton herself, will be hitting the streaming service next month.

The special event functions as a ceremony for Parton’s MusiCares Person of the Year award that the country icon was bestowed with back in 2019. The occasion marked the first time a country singer had received the annual honor, which is given on behalf of The Recording Academy’s charity organization, MusiCares.



However, as a testament to Parton’s widespread appeal, her tribute show features an eclectic array of multi-generational artists paying her respect. In addition to the aforementioned names, the special also includes sets from Shawn Mendes and Yolanda Adams, and the whole thing is hosted by Little Big Town.

The entire shebang will arrive on Netflix on April 7th, but the official trailer is available for viewing after the jump. Additionally, Parton shared a snippet on her Twitter along with a message expressing her excitement. “MusiCares brought together some incredible artists to celebrate my career in 2019,” she wrote. “Soon you can watch that unforgettable night whenever you want!”

Although this show is all about celebrating Parton as an artist, she’s kicked off 2021 on a particularly selfless note. She first revealed that she declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump on two different occasions, and then asked the Tennessee legislature to halt construction on a statue of her to keep the focus on more important social issues.

