Elton John Reveals He’s “Just Done Something with Metallica”

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips / Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner

Rock legend Elton John has said he’s “just done something” with metal titans Metallica, hinting at a possible collaboration. John revealed the news while discussing his recent “lockdown period” projects, including working with Gorillaz.

“I’ve just done something with Metallica,” he said on his own Apple Music 1 program “Rocket Hour” while speaking with his guest, singer SG Lewis. “During this lockdown period, I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven’t been doing any Elton [solo] stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people.”



While John’s statement makes it sound as if he collaborated with Metallica directly, it’s possible he’s referencing a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” alongside Miley Cyrus, who is either recording a full album of Metallica covers or just one song, depending on various reports. Cyrus said she enlisted John, among others, for the project.

“I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano,” Cyrus said in January. “I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars. I’m so excited about this collaboration. I’m really stoked. I love when ingredients don’t quite fit.”

John also appeared on Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 single “Ordinary Man”, which was produced by Andrew Watt (also the producer for the aforementioned Cyrus cover). And his Gorillaz collaboration (“The Pink Phantom”) has already arrived, having been included on the cartoon band’s 2020 album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

While it remains vague as to the “something” John is referring to regarding Metallica, he appears to be on good terms with the metal legends, having attended at least one of the band’s symphonic S&M2 shows in 2019. Drummer Lars Ulrich posted a picture on Instagram of himself and wife Jessica Miller meeting John backstage at San Francisco’s Chase Center (see below), thanking him for the support:

“Beyond inspiring to spend an evening in the company of one of the greatest songwriters and entertainers ever… thank you Elton for your generosity and embracing vibes!”

Metallica are currently working on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. There’s still no release window, but the band began serious writing for the album last year.