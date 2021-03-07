Eminem Fires Back at Attempts to Cancel Him in “Tone Deaf” Lyric Video: Watch

Eminem has been a target of cancel culture before the phrase was even part of the lexicon. His lyrics have long been violent, homophobic, misogynistic, and sexist (with more than a dash or rapey-ness), with most of his shocking locutions attributed to “alter egos” Slim Shady and Eminem, while Marshall Mathers stood separate as a sincere wordsmith. Now, it’s Gen Z’s turn to try and put an end to one of the most controversial hip-hop icons, and Em is having none of it.
As Hot New Hip-Hop reported, Gen Z TikTok recently set their sights on Eminem for his past lyrics, particularly a line in his Rihanna collaboration “Love the Way You Lie” where he spits, “If she ever tries to fucking leave again/ I’mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.” (Which is kinda like trying to cancel Donald Trump for hugging a woman without consent; if you’re gonna take that shot, aim higher.) Millennials on social media quickly came to the defense of the 48-year-old MC, but Em is more than capable of standing up for himself.
In the new lyric video for “Tone Deaf”, a track off last year’s Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition), an animated Eminem faces a history filled with attempts to cancel him. The clip finds the cartoon rapper facing a display of his past personas, standing tall alongside his rows of gold records and awards. In sharing the video on Twitter, he quoted the chorus as a clear response to TikTokers: “I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf) / ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”
Of course, there are more direct lyrics in the song, and in classic Em style, even they have controversial turns of phrase:
“It’s okay not to like my shit
Everything’s fine, drink your wine, bitch
And get offline, quit whinin’, this is just a rhyme, bitch (Rhyme, bitch)
But ask me, will I stick to my guns (Guns) like adhesive tape? (Adhesive tape)
Does Bill Cosby sedate once he treats to cheesecake and a decent steak? (Huh?)
You think gettin’ rid of me’s a piece of cake?
I’m harder than findin’ Harvey Weinstein a date (Damn)”
Check out the “Tone Deaf” lyric video below.
“I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me” #ToneDeaf lyric video up on my channel- https://t.co/kd4Iw5j9TI pic.twitter.com/nw1Q2eUyzN
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 5, 2021