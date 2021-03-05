Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

The Lemonhead’s Evan Dando Performed in a Walgreens That Found His Wallet

He serenaded store employees with a performance of "Confetti"

by
on March 05, 2021, 9:19am
evan dando wallet walgreens perform lost wallet serenade
Evan Dando, image via Mike Ghelfi/@GhelfiPC93

The LemonheadsEvan Dando performed a short set in a Cape Cod Walgreens after the location found his lost wallet.

After Dando misplaced his wallet on February 27th, he did what any Gen X rock icon with a devoted local following would do: he pleaded for help on Twitter. “I dropped my wallet with my drivers license and two debit cards in it,” he wrote. “I was walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot…. please have a look if you are on them streets.” At the height of his desperation, he even resorted to the caps-lock bittpm, typing, “HOTEL MAIN STREET FALMOUTH TO THE PALMER LOT.”

Remarkably, it helped. “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us,” local hero Mike Ghelfi replied. “I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.”

Editors' Picks

Come get it he did, and he also unveiled a little treat for the staff. On March 1st, Ghelfi posted video of Dando as he serenaded the Utz potato chip stand with a rendition of “Confetti”. Even with the questionable acoustics of drop ceiling tiles and shelves of office supplies, there’s no denying the charm of the It’s a Shame About Ray track. Check it out below.

Support The Boss with Our New Shirt Support The Boss with Our New Shirt
CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You
What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision
Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last

Previous Story
Chance the Rapper Drops New Song “The Heart and the Tongue”: Stream
Next Story
Children of Bodom Founder Alexi Laiho’s Cause of Death Revealed