The Lemonhead’s Evan Dando Performed in a Walgreens That Found His Wallet

Evan Dando, image via Mike Ghelfi/@GhelfiPC93

The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando performed a short set in a Cape Cod Walgreens after the location found his lost wallet.

After Dando misplaced his wallet on February 27th, he did what any Gen X rock icon with a devoted local following would do: he pleaded for help on Twitter. “I dropped my wallet with my drivers license and two debit cards in it,” he wrote. “I was walking from the mariner hotel to the palmer lot…. please have a look if you are on them streets.” At the height of his desperation, he even resorted to the caps-lock bittpm, typing, “HOTEL MAIN STREET FALMOUTH TO THE PALMER LOT.”



Remarkably, it helped. “I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us,” local hero Mike Ghelfi replied. “I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it.”

Come get it he did, and he also unveiled a little treat for the staff. On March 1st, Ghelfi posted video of Dando as he serenaded the Utz potato chip stand with a rendition of “Confetti”. Even with the questionable acoustics of drop ceiling tiles and shelves of office supplies, there’s no denying the charm of the It’s a Shame About Ray track. Check it out below.

Just had a special guest appearance at Walgreens by artist @Evan_Dando (lead singer of the group the Lemonheads). Thank you Evan, you sounded great as always! pic.twitter.com/GB6XOBPfnS — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) March 1, 2021

please have a look if you are on them streets — Evan Dando (@Evan_Dando) February 27, 2021

I work at Walgreens in Falmouth and your wallet was just turned in to us. I’ll keep it in the office safe until you can get it — Mike Ghelfi (@GhelfiPC93) February 27, 2021