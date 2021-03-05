Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Evanescence Unveil New Single “Better Without You”: Stream

The band's first new studio album in 10 years, The Bitter Truth, arrives on March 26th

by
on March 05, 2021, 12:06am
Evanescence Better Without You
Evanescence, photo by Nick Fancher

Evanescence’s long-awaited new album, The Bitter Truth, is set to arrive in just a few short weeks. In advance of its March 26h release, the band has unveiled the LP’s latest single, “Better Without You”.

The new single marks a bold statement for singer Amy Lee, with a press announcement describing the song as follows: “An f-you to the forces that have attempted to hold her back, ‘Better Without You’ is bandleader Amy Lee’s unapologetic declaration of independence.”

Musically, “Better Without You” is hard-driving rocker, with Lee delivering her signature soaring vocals in the chorus.

Fans have gotten a substantial preview of The Bitter Truth, as “Better Without You” follows previous singles “Wasted On You”“The Game Is Over”, “Use My Voice”, and “Yeah Right”.

Editors' Picks

The Bitter Truth marks Evanescence first proper studio of new material in nearly 10 years, following up the band’s 2011 self-titled album. They did release the 2017 effort Synthesis, but that album only featured two new tracks, with the rest consisting of orchestral arrangements of their previous songs.

Take a listen to the new song “Better Without You” below, and pre-order The Bitter Truth via Amazon.

Support The Boss with Our New Shirt Support The Boss with Our New Shirt
CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You
What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision
Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last

Previous Story
Drake Releases Scary Hours 2 EP: Stream
Next Story
Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats Drop UNLOCKED 1.5 Remix EP: Stream