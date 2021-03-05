Evanescence Unveil New Single “Better Without You”: Stream

Evanescence, photo by Nick Fancher

Evanescence’s long-awaited new album, The Bitter Truth, is set to arrive in just a few short weeks. In advance of its March 26h release, the band has unveiled the LP’s latest single, “Better Without You”.

The new single marks a bold statement for singer Amy Lee, with a press announcement describing the song as follows: “An f-you to the forces that have attempted to hold her back, ‘Better Without You’ is bandleader Amy Lee’s unapologetic declaration of independence.”



Musically, “Better Without You” is hard-driving rocker, with Lee delivering her signature soaring vocals in the chorus.

Fans have gotten a substantial preview of The Bitter Truth, as “Better Without You” follows previous singles “Wasted On You”, “The Game Is Over”, “Use My Voice”, and “Yeah Right”.

The Bitter Truth marks Evanescence first proper studio of new material in nearly 10 years, following up the band’s 2011 self-titled album. They did release the 2017 effort Synthesis, but that album only featured two new tracks, with the rest consisting of orchestral arrangements of their previous songs.

Take a listen to the new song “Better Without You” below, and pre-order The Bitter Truth via Amazon.