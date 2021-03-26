Evanescence Unveil New Album The Bitter Truth: Stream

Evanescence, photo by P.R. Brown

Evanescence have released their first album of new material in nearly 10 years. The Bitter Truth arrives after a roll out that saw singer Amy Lee and company unveil numerous singles from the LP over the past year.

The first taste of The Bitter Truth came back in April of 2020 with the first single “Wasted on You”. Since then, the band has released additional singles “The Game Is Over”, “Use My Voice”, “Yeah Right”, and “Better Without You”.



As far as the long wait between proper studio albums, Lee told Heavy Consequence in a recent interview, “I don’t work well if I go forward with too much of a plan, when it comes to being creative. So, every time we do a project, I just pour my whole self into it and give it everything I have and love it, but only when I’m inspired to do it.”

She continued, “I had a child in 2014, Jack, and he is just the most wonderful, happy spot in my life. We have a lot of fun together. He’s 6 years old now, and he keeps me on my toes. But, that time away definitely made it so that we had that much more fire and passionate energy to use this time when doing The Bitter Truth.”

As was pointed out in our review of the album, The Bitter Truth harkens back to the band’s 2003 multiplatinum debut, Fallen, while sounding entirely fresh at the same time.

Stream Evanescence’s The Bitter Truth via Apple Music or Spotify below, and pick up the album via Amazon.

