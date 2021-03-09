Menu
Fleet Foxes Perform NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Playing four songs off the band's new album Shore

on March 09, 2021, 10:41am
Fleet Foxes' NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (YouTube)

NPR’s Tiny Desk is aptly named, overly snug for most bands, and one of the joys of their pandemic home concert series is watching artists grapple with that legacy while not actually in the NPR offices. For his part, Robin Pecknold used a table too small for even one adult-sized person during his performance of songs from Fleet Foxes’ new album Shore.

The FF singer sat near rather than at the diminutive furniture, which contained an unlit candle, unopened notebook, and microphone directed at his guitar. “I’m Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes,” he said. “Thank you so much for asking me to find the tiniest desk I could, and sing unadorned for the first time in too long. Lot of fun putting these songs together for this, and I’m excited for real shows and contact. This is so fun, so thank you.”

Pecknold opened with “Going-to-the-Sun-Road”, which he followed by “Sunblind”, “Featherweight”, and “I’m Not My Season”. His pastoral songwriting is perfectly suited for the intimate setting, and you can check out the performance below.

In December, the band performed “Can I Believe You” for Colbert with the Resistance Revival Chorus, and on the first day of Winter they participated in the “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream”Shore was one of our favorite albums of 2020.

Setlist:
Going-to-the-Sun-Road
Sunblind
Fetherweight
I’m Not My Season

