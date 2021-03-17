Viral Fleetwood Mac Skateboarder Selling Original TikTok Video as $500K NFT

One of the biggest viral stars of 2020 is getting in on the biggest crypto craze of 2021. Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a @420doggface208, is selling the original video of himself skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while drinking Ocean Spray as a NFT — and the opening bid is set at a whopping $500,000.

Honestly, we’re still loving Apodaca, and can’t blame him for cashing in on his viral fame considering the TikTok clip originated from his car breaking down on his way to work. He’s already received thousands in donations from fans, plus a brand new truck filled with cran-ras juice from Ocean Spray and an appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration parade. So if he wants to break the half-a-million mark by selling the 23-second video that made him famous, power to him.



The trick is that the NFT only includes the video of Apodaca skating off a highway exit ramp sipping that juice; the “Dreams” audio is not part of the package. Of course, Apodaca doesn’t own the rights to sell even a snippet of Fleetwood Mac’s track, so he can’t sell it with the clip. Same goes for the Ocean Spray logo, which will be blurred out.

Still, the NFT sale is actually relatively altruistic in nature. Apodaca has already made bank on merch and sponsorships, and according to TMZ, he sees giving someone else ownership of the original video as a way to spread that success around a bit. What’s more, he reportedly plans to use the money earned from the auction to buy his parents a house and open an event center in his hometown of Idaho Falls.

The Fleetwood Mac skateboarding video sans Fleetwood Mac will hit Rarible on Friday, March 19th. The sale marks another landmark in the growing interest in NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Everyone from Kings of Leon to Aphex Twin to Elon Music are getting in on the trend, with Grimes raking in a reported $6 million from NFT art sales at the beginning of the month.

If you’re having trouble understanding what all this means, you’re not alone. That’s why we created this introductory guide to NFTs and how they might work in the music industry.