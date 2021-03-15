Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Eat Alfredo While Performing “Scottie Beam” on Fallon: Watch

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist perform on Fallon

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist did some carb loading ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards, eating pasta and performing “Scottie Beam” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Scottie Beam” appears on the Grammy-nominated album Alfredo, and the dreamy track was one of our favorite songs of 2020. For this rendition, the rapper and producer set up shop at a red checkered tablecloth with a sumptuous spread of food and beverages. Gibbs wore a powder blue suit, while The Alchemist traded in his customary hoodie for a maroon fedora and gold-rimmed glasses. They sat next to four women who did not look as if they had enjoyed a plate of pasta in quite a while, but while their dates pushed around their dinner with their forks, The Alchemist stuffed his face, and Gibbs commanded the microphone. He bobbed and weaved in place, staying in his seat and putting his whole torso into the performance. Check it out below.



Alfredo was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, but ultimately lost to Nas’ King’s Disease. Earlier this year, the Cane Train uncorked a massive deluxe edition of Piñata, his classic collaborative record with Madlib. In February, he linked up with ScHoolboy Q on the new song “Gang Signs” and covered Gil Scott-Heron’s “Winter in America”. As for The Alchemist, he’s joining forces with Armand Hammer for the new album Haram, due out March 26th.