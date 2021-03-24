Menu
Future Islands, Bradford Cox, More Share Covers from 4AD’s 40th Anniversary Compilation: Stream

Jenny Hval and Dry Cleaning also contribute covers to Bills & Aches & Blues

by
on March 24, 2021, 11:25am
Future Islands Bradford Cox
Future Islands (David Brendan Hall) / Bradford Cox (Philip Cosores)

4AD is prepping the release of its upcoming covers compilation, Bills & Aches & Blues, in belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. As the latest preview, the UK record label has shared a new four-song collection, including covers by Future Islands and Bradford Cox. Stream the tracks below.

Today’s release features Future Islands putting their spin on Colourbox’s “The Moon is Blue” and Bradford Cox taking on “Mountain Battles” by The Breeders, while Jenny Hval covers “Sunbathing” by Lush and Dry Cleaning shares their rendition of Grimes’ “Oblivion”.

This is the third handful of songs from Bills & Aches & Blues shared by 4AD. Earlier this month, we posted the first five tracks from the album, including The Breeders covering His Name is Alive’s “Dirt Eaters”, Tkay Maidza’s version of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”, and U.S. Girls’ rendition of The Dirty Party’s “Junkyard”.

Last week, we heard the next five songs, highlighted by tUnE-yArDs putting their own spin on The Breeders’ “Cannonball”, Spencer. covering “Genesis” by Grimes, and Helado Negro doing a rendition of “Futurism” by Deerhunter.

The first 12 months of profits from Bills & Aches & Blues will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los Angeles after-school program for children from communities and schools that lack equitable access to studying the arts or music.

Bills & Aches & Blues will be released digitally on April 2nd via 4AD with a physical release to follow on July 23rd. Pre-orders are still ongoing over at 4AD’s website.

