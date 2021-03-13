Future Islands Cover Tina Turner’s Hit “We Don’t Need Another Hero”: Stream

Tina Turner / Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye

Future Islands have shared a new cover of Tina Turner’s classic 1985 hit “We Don’t Need Another Hero”. Stream it below.

The track was recorded as part of Future Island’s new live session on SiriusXMU. While the majority of the set saw the band stripping down material from their new album As Long as You Are for an intimate radio performance, it was the cover song that stole the show — in part because their ’80s-inspired sound was born from classics like this Golden Globes-nominated single from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.



As is to be expected, Future Islands glam up the Turner classic with a lot of bouncy ’80s synthpop. Leader singer Samuel T. Herring takes a smoother approach to his vocals, giving each word proper enunciation and gusto without ever overdoing it. Meanwhile, there’s some sparkling key melodies, a few whispered lines in the background, and a predominantly chunky bass that takes the lead reins.

Since releasing one of the best albums of last year, Future Islands have spent 2021 giving memorable TV performances, recording a near-perfect Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and linking up with some of the biggest names in indie rock for a special 4AD 40th anniversary compilation record called Bills & Aches & Blues.

Meanwhile, Turner is among the finalists for the 2021 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame. A new documentary on her life is set to premiere on HBO later this month.