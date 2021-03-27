George R.R. Martin Signs Massive Content Deal with HBO

George R.R. Martin, photo courtesy of author

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has struck a new longterm content deal with HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Under terms of the pact, which reportedly spans five years and is valued at mid-eight figures, Martin will develop new programming for both HBO and HBO Max.



Already, HBO has six — count ’em, six — Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works. House of the Dragon, which will tell the story of House Targaryen, is furthest into development with filming scheduled to kick off next month.

HBO is also developing Tales of Duck and Egg, based on Martin’s novellas of the same name; 9 Voyages, which is centered around Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon; 10,000 Ships about warrior queen Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne; a project set in the Flea Bottom slum called King’s Landing; and an animated adventure series.

Outside of the Game of Thrones universe, Martin is also executive producing adaptions of novelist Roger Zelazny’s sci-fi book Roadmarks and Nnedi Okorafor’s postapocalyptic novelWho Fears Death for HBO.

Of course, all this extra work means less time for Martin to focus on the long-promised final two entries in A Song of Ice and Fire, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. Martin had said he intended to use the pandemic quarantine to finish the first novel, but his self-imposed deadline has long since come and passed.