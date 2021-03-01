Ghostface Killah and Raekwon to Go Head-to-Head in Verzuz Battle

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, photo via Getty

Verzuz is a quarantine battle series that pits two similar artists against one another to determine who is the hit-for-hit champion. Over the past few months, the event’s organizers have gotten some of the biggest names in the music industry to join in on the fun, and the next battle might just be their most anticipated yet: Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced the news during an Instagram live story last week. In the clip, they hyped up the reveal, saying, “Who’re we talking about?” while playing various songs by the two Wu-Tang Clan members in the background. Unsurprisingly, fans were immediately stoked to realize this meant Ghostface Killah and Raekwon would be dueling it out over a livestream battle, with an excited Common even commenting, “WHOAH!!!!!”



Currently the date and time of the next Verzuz event has not been made public. However, previous editions of the series — like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and Snoop Dogg and DMX — all took place roughly a week after they were announced, so it’s likely the Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon battle will go down sometime in March.

Over the weekend, D’Angelo performed a Verzuz battle against nobody, making him the first artist in the series to have the gig to himself. To celebrate his peerless status, he brought out a bunch of friends to join him onstage, including Redman, Method Man, and H.E.R. The result was a celebration of live music so irresistible it made us feel like we were watching the show unfold in person. It should go without saying, but just in case: definitely check it out if you haven’t yet.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheEliteMedia_/status/1365901424123670528