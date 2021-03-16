My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Julien Baker, and DeathbyRomy on Dealing With Isolation

Going There with Gerard Way, Julien Baker, and DeathbyRomy

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is an interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

As part of National Day of Unplugging, which reminds us all to put away the smart devices just for a day and find healthier ways to connect, Sound Mind Live teamed with NDU to present Unwound & Unplugged, an acoustic concert and mental health panel livestream.

Hosted by Dr. Mike Friedman, the panel featured Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, Julien Baker, and DeathbyRomy, who shared their own mental health battles, dealing with isolation, and how meaningful social connections are more important than ever during the pandemic.

Stream above or subscribe now.