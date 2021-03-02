Menu
Jenna Andrews on Struggling with Anorexia Nervosa

In the latest episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks with the musician and songwriter about the harmful effects of weight-related bullying

by
on March 02, 2021, 8:30am
Going There with Jenna Andrews
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio PublicRSS

Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Blockbuster singer-songwriter Jenna Andrews joins the show this week to discuss her history with anorexia nervosa. She details her harrowing experiences with weight-related bullying as an adolescent, the likes of which included verbal and physical assaults.

Later, Andrews describes how she recovered from anorexia nervosa and how she continues to work on her ongoing recovery. This includes the ways she developed a healthy body image and how music is an integral part of her lifestyle.

Stream above or subscribe now.

