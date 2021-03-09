Mykele Deville on Coping With Racism and Generational Trauma

Going There with Mykele Deville

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS



Presented by Consequence of Sound​ and Sound Mind Live, Going There with Dr. Mike is a new interview podcast series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet.

Mykele Deville joins the show this week to discuss how he copes with the effects of systemic racism and inter-generational trauma on mental health. In particular, the Chicago artist discusses how these stresses can result in a core belief of being unlovable.

The Growing Concerns Poetry Collective artist also talks about how he addresses social justice in his music while making sure that he creates “freedoms” for himself to be able to engage in the self-care that he needs to help bolster his mental health.

Stream above or subscribe now.