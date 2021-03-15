Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift Performs “cardigan”, “august”, and “willow”: Watch

Taylor Swift performs at 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift returned to the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday to sing moving renditions of her tracks “cardigan”, “august”, and “willow”. Watch a replay of the three-song medley below.

On the heels of her excellent albums folklore and evermore, Swift delivered one of the most anticipated performances of the Grammys. She certainly did not disappoint, creating a woodland fantasy on the socially distanced stage. She began laying among the moss of what you’d assume was the forest floor, but turned out to be the slanted roof of a tiny house. Inside were Swift’s collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, whom she joined as she went inside “august”. All three then stepped outside to end on “willow” as the makeshift grove came alive with fairy dust.



Unsurprisingly, Swift earned six Grammy nominations this year thanks to folklore, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. One of her biggest hits, “cardigan” got a nod for both Song of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance. Meanwhile, “Beautiful Ghosts” was up for Best Song Written for Visual Media (losing to Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’s “No Time to Die”) and her Justin Vernon collaboration “exile” landed a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination (losing to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me”).

Last month, Swift announced a re-recorded version of Fearless and shared the lead single “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”. It’s the first in a string of albums that Swift plans to re-record after music mogul Scooter Braun bought all the master recordings of her first six studio albums for a reported $300 million, without the musician’s knowledge or consent. It appears the ball is back in Swift’s court, however, because her re-recorded albums could be eligible for Grammys — which may or may not have influenced Braun’s recent decision to sell Big Machine’s catalog to an investment fund, one again without informing Swift.

