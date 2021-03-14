The Strokes, photo by Jason McDonald

20 years into their celebrated career, The Strokes are finally Grammy winners. The New York greats took home Best Rock Album for The New Abnormal, and they gave as hilariously abnormal an acceptance speech as you’d hope they would.

Despite a number of albums that many music fans would deem classics, The Strokes had never even been nominated for a Grammy prior to this year. Winning a golden gramophone after such a distinguished career was, understandably, an exciting moment for the group, who Zoomed in to accept the award from what appeared to be their personal basement pool hall.



Amazingly, the group appeared to not catch the announcement at first, as Julian Casablancas, Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti leaned into their computer to hear the winner. “Wow! Damn! Sorry we couldn’t hear,” said Casablancas as Fraiture showered his bandmates in beer. The Strokes frontman went on the thank “Rick Rubin, obviously; magic is real, we believe in you. I dunno, I feel like we could’ve one based on the [album] name alone, really.”

“You, guys, we won the damn Grammy!” Moretti interjected from behind.

In winning, The Strokes beat out Fontaines D.C. (A Hero’s Death), Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka), Grace Potter (Daylight), and Sturgill Simpson (Sound & Fury).

Watch the whole speech below, and stay tuned for our continued coverage of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

