GWAR Announce Unplugged EP, Share Acoustic Version of “F**k This Place”: Stream

GWAR

GWAR have announced a new acoustic EP, The Disc with No Name, which is being released as a picture-disc 12-inch vinyl on May 28th. The band has also shared an unplugged version of “F**k This Place”, the first song on the EP.

Who knew we needed acoustic GWAR? The new stripped-down version of “F**k This Place” is both hilarious and surprisingly chill — perfect for your next CBD couch session. Slap the picture-disc vinyl on your turntable and drift away to these gory ballads.



Rounding out the EP are unplugged takes on “Gonna Kill You”, “I’ll Be Your Monster”, and “The Road Behind”. The idea for the release expands on GWAR’s absurd acoustic performance for The A.V. Club last year during the band’s quarantine sessions, since dubbed the “GWARANTINE”.

Lead singer Blóthar the Berserker revealed how the EP came about, explaining, “During the quarantine of 2020 I spent long, lonely days with my hand down my pants, hiding out in a fortress made entirely of rolls of toilet paper, drinking hand sanitizer and watching 1000-Lb. Sisters… which is business as usual for me.”

He continued, “So I was relieved when I got the call to lay down some vocals on The Disc with No Name. We recorded this record over the telephone, which was fine with me, because I can’t stand to be in the same room as the other members of GWAR.”

Consequence and GWAR have teamed up for a new line of CBD, “Bud of Gods”, which is sure to bring inner peace to your inner Scumdog. Snag some in time for the acoustic EP’s release at this location.

You can pre-order The Disc with No Name picture disc via GWAR’s website and digitally via Amazon. Stream the acoustic version of “F**k This Place” below.

The Disc with No Name EP Picture Disc:



The Disc with No Name EP Tracklist:

Side A:

01. F**k This Place

02. Gonna Kill You

Side B:

01. I’ll Be Your Monster

02. The Road Behind