GWAR "Bud of Gods" CBD Products

The intergalactic barbaric warriors known as GWAR have been in a lab for the past year working with puny human scientists to cultivate their own line of mind-blowing CBD! Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the alien overlords have teamed up with yours truly at Consequence to bring you GWAR’s Bud of Gods — so you too can go green with GWAR!

Bud of Gods CBD is a premium small batch hemp flower that contains a descendant of the Sour Tsunami flower, a heritage that creates an Indica-favoring hybrid with a taste of tropical citrus and earthy undertones. As with all Consequence CBD products, Bud of Gods is sustainably grown, meticulously crafted, and purely processed to promote holistic health — mind, body, and soul.



Inspired by your favorite interplanetary metal band, these dense green-violet buds with bright orange hairs offer a comforting sense of clarity to bring inner peace to your inner Scumdog.

“GWAR has been tearing the universe a new one for literally eons,” states lead singer Blóthar the Berserker. “It’s not easy being an intergalactic warrior shaman, and the leader of the most insane shock rock band in history. I’ve found that after a long day of bloodthirsty battle, nothing soothes my mind like the Bud of Gods CBD. It is the perfect sacrament with which to wind down from a white-hot berserker rage. Grab some today, and feel your petty human concerns melt away into the sweet nothingness you crave.”

Guitarist Pustulus Maximus adds, “Bud of Gods CBD is the perfect companion for job interviews, parole hearings, child births, and socially distanced funerals. Pusty sez, ‘It does a body good’!” Meanwhile, fellow axeman Balsac The Jaws of Death insists, “It’s the only thing I’ve found to sooth my ever present bloodlust!”

GWAR’s Bud of Gods limited-edition CBD is now available for pre-order at BudofGods.com, with shipments set to arrive just in time for 4/20 (April 20th). Among the initial products are a CBD Flower, available in a 3.5 gram jar or in a mylar bag (choice of 3.5 or 7 grams). Additionally, pre-rolls are available in single packs (1 gram) or three-packs (3 grams).

Along with the aforementioned CBD products, GWAR fans can also rep Bud of Gods with a limited-edition capsule of accessories and apparel, including rolling papers, rolling tray, bud grinder, hoodies, T-shirts, and more.

Visit BudofGods.com for a full range of products, and see the Bud of Gods commercial starring GWAR below.