What’s Streaming on HBO Max in April 2021

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max)

HBO Max is prepared for combat in April, mortally speaking.

As promised, the streaming giant is delivering more Warner Bros. theatrical features as part of their same-day program. That roll out will continue with the release of Mortal Kombat, the James Wan-produced reimagining of the seminal ’90s video game.



Elsewhere, Kate Winslet stars in the limited series Mare of Easttown, Joss Whedon’s Philippa Goslett’s new sci-fi show The Nevers drops, Cristin Milioti runs from her marriage in Made for Love, and Q: Into the Storm wraps up its epic rundown of Qanon.

In terms of archival material, April sees the addition of Fox’s The New Mutants, the director’s cut of Walter Hill’s The Warriors, Barry Levinson’s always re-watchable caper comedy Sneakers, and, yes, the entire Police Academy franchise.

Check out the entire list below.

What’s Coming to HBO Max in April 2021

Available April 1st

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

Available April 2nd

On the Spectrum

Available April 3rd

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Available April 4th

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Available April 5th

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Available April 6th

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

Available April 7th

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

Available April 9th

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Available April 10th

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

Available April 11th:

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Available April 13th

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Available April 15th:

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Available April 17th:

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

Available April 18th:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Available April 20th:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Available April 22nd:

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

Available April 23rd:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Available April 24th:

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Available April 26th:

The Artist, 2011

Available April 29th:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D