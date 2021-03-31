What’s Streaming on HBO Max in April 2021

HBO Max is prepared for combat in April, mortally speaking.
As promised, the streaming giant is delivering more Warner Bros. theatrical features as part of their same-day program. That roll out will continue with the release of Mortal Kombat, the James Wan-produced reimagining of the seminal ’90s video game.
Elsewhere, Kate Winslet stars in the limited series Mare of Easttown,
Joss Whedon’s Philippa Goslett’s new sci-fi show The Nevers drops, Cristin Milioti runs from her marriage in Made for Love, and Q: Into the Storm wraps up its epic rundown of Qanon.
In terms of archival material, April sees the addition of Fox’s The New Mutants, the director’s cut of Walter Hill’s The Warriors, Barry Levinson’s always re-watchable caper comedy Sneakers, and, yes, the entire Police Academy franchise.
Check out the entire list below.
What’s Coming to HBO Max in April 2021
Available April 1st
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam’s Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
Available April 2nd
On the Spectrum
Available April 3rd
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Available April 4th
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Available April 5th
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Available April 6th
Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B
Available April 7th
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
South Side, Season 1
Available April 9th
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Available April 10th
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
Available April 11th:
The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Available April 13th
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Available April 15th:
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Available April 17th:
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
Available April 18th:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Available April 20th:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Available April 22nd:
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
Available April 23rd:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Available April 24th:
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
Available April 26th:
The Artist, 2011
Available April 29th:
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D