HBO Shares Trailer for QAnon Documentary Series: Watch

Q: Into the Storm (HBO)

HBO has shared the trailer for Q: Into the Storm, a new six-part documentary series about the QAnon conspiracy movement connected to former US President Donald Trump. Ahead of the documentary’s debut on March 21st, check out the trailer below.

After opening with footage from the 2021 storming of the US Capitol in which QAnon followers participated, the clip offers a glimpse at the various individuals who filmmaker Cullen Hoback interviewed, including Fredrick Brennan, founder of the 8chan website QAnon calls home. He also spoke to current 8chan owner Jim Watkins, as well as QAnon debunkers, political operatives, and journalists who have been following the movement since its inception in 2017.



Executive produced by Adam McKay, the series follows Hoback’s three-year investigation into the key players behind QAnon. In addition to focusing on the connections between QAnon, Trump, and political and ex-military operatives, the documentary also explores QAnon’s influence on American culture and politics and “probes the consequences of unfettered free speech permeating the darkest corners of the internet.”

“QAnon derives its power from anonymity and secrecy, so I set out to unmask and demystify the whole thing, gaining access to key players over the course of several years,” Hoback said in a statement. “Audiences can take an unfiltered look at what transpired behind the scenes and uncover the forces that drove Q’s most ardent believers to storm the Capitol.”

Q: Into the Storm will premier on Sunday, March 21st at 9 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes. The remaining episodes will air back-to-back on subsequent Sundays.