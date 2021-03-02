Hugh Grant to Play Villain in Dungeons and Dragons Movie

Hugh Grant, photo via HBO

Hugh Grant has been cast as the antagonist of Paramount and eOne’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will play a villain named Forge Fletcher. It actress Sophia Lillis has been added to the big-budget feature, as well, in which she’ll portray a character named Doric.

The two actors join a stacked cast for the movie, which is based on the titular fantasy role-playing game. Bridgerton breakout Rege-Jean Page recently joined the production, which also includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith.



Game Night co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are helming the film, for which they re-wrote a Dungeons & Dragons script that was based on an original draft from Michael Gilio. Not much is known about the plot and whether it’s a fantasy movie or incorporates storytelling and gameplay from the tabletop game.

Grant is currently shooting the Guy Ritchie film, Five Eyes, reuniting with the director after 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and 2019’s The Gentlemen. More recently, Grant earned several awards nominations for his role in HBO’s The Undoing.

After breaking out with the It films, Lillis played a starring role in the 2020 Netflix series, I Am Not Okay with This. Her most recent movie was last year’s Uncle Frank co-starring Paul Bettany, known for voicing J.A.R.V.I.S. and playing Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.