The Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Claims Spotify Took Down His Anti-Lockdown Song

Ian Brown, photo by Killian Young

Former Stone Roses singer Ian Brown has been outspoken about COVID-19 “plandemic” conspiracy theories, which he says had made him a target of Spotify. On Friday, the British musician accused the streaming service of taking down his anti-lockdown anthem, “Little Seed Big Tree”, as an act of censorship.

“SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole!” he wrote on Twitter. “FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTiON”



Consequence of Sound verified “Little Seed Big Tree” is no longer playable on Spotify, but the conspiracy-spewing track remains up on Apple Music, TIDAL, and YouTube. Stream it below to open your third eye.

For the uninitiated, the song features lyrics about forced vaccines and microchips. “A forced vaccine, like a bad dream,” Brown sings. “They’ll plant a microchip, every woman, child, and man / A plan to chip us all, to have complete control.”

It’s worth noting Spotify previously removed far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ podcast library in 2018 following calls for a boycott.

Earlier this month, Brown backed out of his headlining gig at the Neighbourhood Weekender festival because attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The decision came after he declared that he would “NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!”

In September 2019, The Stone Roses confirmed the band had broken up once more, and Brown shared his solo album, Ripples.

Editor’s note: We’re offering a free two-pack of face masks with the purchase of any premium mask pack. Proceeds from each sale benefit independent musicians and venues impacted by the pandemic through charities such as MusiCares and NIVA.

SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTiON — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 12, 2021