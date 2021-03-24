Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Iceage Go Britpop on New Song “Shelter Song”: Stream

Off their upcoming album Seek Shelter

by
on March 24, 2021, 12:00pm
Iceage Shelter Song stream music video new single, photo by Mishael Phillip
Iceage, photo by Mishael Phillip

Iceage are back with another new song from Seek Shelter, their upcoming album due out May 7th via Mexican Summer. It’s called “Shelter Song” and it comes with an enigmatic music video. Stream it below.

“Shelter Song” is a massive epic that sees Iceage putting their own spin on the classic Britpop sound. It begins like a comedown rock number before slowly swelling into a brazen, drunken, gigantic number that sounds like Oasis at their prime. Between the choir backing vocals and the repetitive lyric “Kick you when you’re up,” it’s primed to become a festival opus. Fittingly, it also serves as the album opener on Seek Shelter.

This is the third song that Iceage have shared from Seek Shelter following lead single “Vendetta” and album closer “The Holding Hand”. Between those tracks, it’s pretty clear that this new album will be rather different from the art-pop sound of 2018’s Beyondless. That also may be in part thanks to Sonic Boom, the Spacemen 3 member who produced the whole record and gives it a unifying sound.

Editors' Picks

Last year, Iceage released a standalone single called “Lockdown Blues”. As the title suggests, it was written in the midst of our global shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and saw the Danish post-punk act ruminating on the loneliness of life back then. Here’s hoping that feeling will pass once in-person concerts inevitably return.

GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace
Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale
Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It? Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It?
Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free

Previous Story
Braids Release Two New Songs “Slayer Moon” and “2020”: Stream
Next Story
Netflix Orders Jeffrey Dahmer Series from Ryan Murphy