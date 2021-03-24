Iceage Go Britpop on New Song “Shelter Song”: Stream

Iceage, photo by Mishael Phillip

Iceage are back with another new song from Seek Shelter, their upcoming album due out May 7th via Mexican Summer. It’s called “Shelter Song” and it comes with an enigmatic music video. Stream it below.

“Shelter Song” is a massive epic that sees Iceage putting their own spin on the classic Britpop sound. It begins like a comedown rock number before slowly swelling into a brazen, drunken, gigantic number that sounds like Oasis at their prime. Between the choir backing vocals and the repetitive lyric “Kick you when you’re up,” it’s primed to become a festival opus. Fittingly, it also serves as the album opener on Seek Shelter.



This is the third song that Iceage have shared from Seek Shelter following lead single “Vendetta” and album closer “The Holding Hand”. Between those tracks, it’s pretty clear that this new album will be rather different from the art-pop sound of 2018’s Beyondless. That also may be in part thanks to Sonic Boom, the Spacemen 3 member who produced the whole record and gives it a unifying sound.

Last year, Iceage released a standalone single called “Lockdown Blues”. As the title suggests, it was written in the midst of our global shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and saw the Danish post-punk act ruminating on the loneliness of life back then. Here’s hoping that feeling will pass once in-person concerts inevitably return.