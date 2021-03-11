Menu
IDLES Cover Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs”: Stream

The latest preview of Van Etten's upcoming Epic Ten anniversary reissue

on March 11, 2021, 9:57am
Sharon Van Etten and IDLES, photos by Amy Price

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of her 2010 album Epic, Sharon Van Etten is reissuing it as a double LP featuring a front-to-back covers album. Dubbed Epic Ten, our first sample of the reimagined tracks came from Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine’s take on “A Crime”. Today, the second single has arrived, as SVE has shared IDLES’ cover of “Peace Signs”.

The British outfit keeps things as close to the original as their post-punk sensibilities will allow them, with all the familiar progressions still in place. In IDLES’ hands, however, they’re riddled with anxieties and the searing tension of shredding guitars. Certainly the screaming repetition of “Peace signs” hits different coming from Joe Talbot’s growl rather than Sharon Van Etten’s voice.

Take a listen to the cover below.

Epic Ten is out June 11th via Ba Da Bing. Other contributors include Shamir, Courtney Barnett with Vagabon, Lucinda Williams, and Fiona Apple.

