Jackie Venson Teams Up with The Vapor Caves on New Song “Dreams”: Stream

The Vapor Caves and Jackie Venson, photos by Ismael Quintanilla III

Ever since Jackie Venson caught our attention with a mesmerizing performance at Austin City Limits a few years ago, we’ve been keeping our eyes on the Texas-based guitar virtuoso. Today, she’s back lending her skills to “Dreams”, a new funk-pop song by The Vapor Caves that exemplifies her singular talent well. Stream it below.

“Working with Jackie Venson on ‘Dreams’ was such a cool experience,” the band wrote on Instagram earlier today. “We knew she would add something special, but the session flowed so naturally and led to the magic that this tune is today. Jackie drops the hammer with an epic solo that only she could play.”



“Dreams” is a vibrant burst of retro funk-pop and melodramatic R&B. That seems to be the speciality of The Vapor Caves, but the fellow Texas-based duo wisely shook things up by inviting Venson into the studio to add her own touch to the track. Considering they appear to be neighbors in Austin’s local music scene, that wasn’t too difficult to pull off — and it was well worth the effort because Venson’s solo packs a wiry, energetic, classic-rock punch.

Last year, Venson walked us through her buzz-worthy blues rock single “Make Me Feel” for an Origins feature.

<a href="https://thevaporcaves.bandcamp.com/track/dreams-ft-jackie-venson">Dreams (ft. Jackie Venson) by The Vapor Caves, Jackie Venson</a>