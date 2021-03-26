Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Jackie Venson Teams Up with The Vapor Caves on New Song “Dreams”: Stream

A celebration of Texas' local music scene

by
on March 26, 2021, 2:30pm
Jackie Venson Dreams The Vapor Caves new song stream music Jackie Venson, photos by Ismael Quintanilla III
The Vapor Caves and Jackie Venson, photos by Ismael Quintanilla III

Ever since Jackie Venson caught our attention with a mesmerizing performance at Austin City Limits a few years ago, we’ve been keeping our eyes on the Texas-based guitar virtuoso. Today, she’s back lending her skills to “Dreams”, a new funk-pop song by The Vapor Caves that exemplifies her singular talent well. Stream it below.

“Working with Jackie Venson on ‘Dreams’ was such a cool experience,” the band wrote on Instagram earlier today. “We knew she would add something special, but the session flowed so naturally and led to the magic that this tune is today. Jackie drops the hammer with an epic solo that only she could play.”

“Dreams” is a vibrant burst of retro funk-pop and melodramatic R&B. That seems to be the speciality of The Vapor Caves, but the fellow Texas-based duo wisely shook things up by inviting Venson into the studio to add her own touch to the track. Considering they appear to be neighbors in Austin’s local music scene, that wasn’t too difficult to pull off — and it was well worth the effort because Venson’s solo packs a wiry, energetic, classic-rock punch.

Last year, Venson walked us through her buzz-worthy blues rock single “Make Me Feel” for an Origins feature.

Editors' Picks

GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace GWAR's Bud of God Brings Scumdogs Peace
Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale Calling All Losers: Stephen King Merch on Sale
Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It? Is Zack Snyder's Justice League Worth It?
Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free Buy Any Premium Mask, Get One Mask Free

Previous Story
Miguel Announces New EP Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4