JAHMED Drops New EP ARMANI, Shares “USAY” Video: Stream

Jahmed, photo via artist

West Coast rapper JAHMED has released his sophomore EP, ARMANI. The project is accompanied by a music video for “USAY”. Stream the EP and watch video below.

Spanning nine tracks, ARMANI includes the previously released Freddie Gibbs collaboration, “GLIMPSE”, and an introduction from luminary West Coast rapper Suga Free.



In a press statement, JAHMED defined what the project means to him:

ARMANI is a world. ARMANI is love. ARMANI is betrayal. ARMANI is resentment. ARMANI is the current state of the world, how it made me feel, and how I overcame it. ARMANI is defeating self-doubt. ARMANI is a process towards gaining clarity. ARMANI is family. ARMANI is finding yourself. ARMANI is redemption.

“USAY” is a standout track from the EP. Rapping over head-nodding production driven by a catchy keyboard loop, JAHMED questions the loyalty of women around him while seemingly railing against the music industry.

“You be banging my shit / The industry is a lie,” he raps. “Look y’all be all in my shit tryna fuck up my pie / For a split hoe.”

In the JAMES-directed music video, JAHMED is robbed by a pair of women who invited him over and then proceed to lock him in a car trunk. Watch it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ARMANI Artwork

ARMANI Tracklist:

1. ARMANI (feat. Suga Free)

2. USAY

3. Q&A / WOOSAH

4. MAKAVELI

5. WIPE

6. GLIMPSE (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

7. FREE INTERLUDE

8. DIRTY, HO

9. ROADBLOCK