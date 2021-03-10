Janelle Monáe Performs “Turntables” on Colbert: Watch

Janelle Monáe on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Janelle Monáe appeared as a musical guest on Late Night with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, delivering a remote performance of her latest single, “Turntables”.

The track comes from the Stacey Abrams documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, and is currently shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar category. She carried the film’s message into her Late Show performance, saying at the beginning, “We’re in the middle of a revolution right now. Shout out to Stacey Abrams. All in, the fight for democracy. Shout out to everybody fighting for the rights of our people.”



Check out the replay below.

“Turntables” is Janelle Monáe’s first time behind the mic in awhile, having spent much of the last few years in front of the camera. Since releasing her last album, Dirty Computer, in 2018, she’s starred in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp remake, Harriet, The Glorias, Antebellum, and Homecoming Season 2, among other Hollywood productions.