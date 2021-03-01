Jeff Buckley Biopic in the Works with Full Approval of Musician’s Estate

Jeff Buckley / Reeve Carney

A new biopic about Jeff Buckley in development with the full support of the late musician’s estate. It’s titled Everybody Here Wants You and will star Reeve Carney in the lead role. Orian Williams will helm the project, marking his directorial debut.

Carney is perhaps best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Broadway staging of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He also had a reoccurring role in the Showtime series Penny Dreadful.



Williams, meanwhile, is an Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated producer, who previously helped bring the story of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis to the screen with the 2007 film Control. This will mark his first in the director’s chair, however.

According to Variety, Everybody Here Wants You has the full support of Jeff Buckley’s estate and will have access to his catalog of music. Buckey’s mother, Mary Guibert, will also serve as a producer for the project.

“This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff’s story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy,” Guibert said in a statement. “Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible.”

Buckley died in 1997 at the age of 30 after he accidentally drowned during a spontaneous evening swim. He was previously portrayed on screen in the 2012 film Greetings from Tim Buckley, which starred Penn Badly as Jeff.

Below, listen to Guibert discuss her son’s legacy during a recent season of The Opus dedicated to Jeff Buckley.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public