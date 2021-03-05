Jlin Shares SOPHIE Collaboration “JSLOIPNHIE”: Stream

SOPHIE and Jlin, photo via Unsound Festival

Electronic musician Jlin has released a posthumous collaboration with late pop producer SOPHIE entitled, “JSLOIPNHIE”. Stream it below.

Jlin contributed to the instrumental track from her hometown of Gary, Indiana, while SOPHIE worked from London. The dark production features gothic strings and glitchy synths, combining the futuristic sounds for which both artists are known. “JSLOIPNHIE” was commissioned for the Intermission album curated by the creators of the Unsound Festival.



The 15-track collection also features a collaboration between Polish techno star VTSS and Varg2™ as well as a joint track that finds Tim Hecker working with Polish vocalists Agata Harz and Katarzyna Smoluk-Moczydłowska. DeForrest Brown, Jr. and James Hoff’s contribution is based on recordings from the New York Black Lives Matter protests last year.

Accompanying the album is a book containing 25 written pieces exploring the pandemic, lockdown, ecology, mental health, conspiracy theories, racism, LGBTQ+ rights, sound, tourism, the precarious state of the music industry, nostalgia, identity, and more.

Intermission is currently available digitally via Bandcamp. A double vinyl version with a gatefold jacket is coming in April. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Intermission artwork:

Intermission tracklist:

01. Chris Watson – Unlocked

02. Bastarda – Aperte

03. Slater Gudnadottir Grisey – Happy Healthy Safe

04. Weavings – Section 1 (with Aho Ssan, Angel Bat Dawid, Dirar Kalash, Ellen Fullman, Księżyc, Laraaji, Nicolás Jaar, Paweł Szamburski, Resina, Rolando Hernandez & Wukir Suryadi)

05. Zosia Hołubowska & Julia Giertz – Community of Grieving – Part 1

06. Ben Frost – Fire Front Near Humaita

07. Lutto Lento – Good Morning Go Tears.

08. Jlin x SOPHIE – JSLOIPNHIE

09. 33EMYBW – The Room

10. Varg2™ & VTSS – VARGTSS2 (Miss Understanding)

11. Moor Mother & Geng – This Week (again)

12. Slikback – ZETSUBO

13. DeForrest Brown Jr. & James Hoff – Project for Revolution in New York

14. Tim Hecker Agata Harz & Katarzyna Smoluk – Demeter & Johannes’ Song of Pandemia

15. Jana Winderen – re_Surge